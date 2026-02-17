Iraq army colonel dies by suicide at Nineveh military base

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi army colonel affiliated with the Ministry of Defense died by suicide while on duty at a military facility in Sinjar district, Nineveh province in northern Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The motive remains unclear. Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the case.

Official data from Iraq’s Interior Ministry and the Iraq Human Rights Center recorded more than 740 suicide cases nationwide in 2025, including members of the security forces. No separate official breakdown specific to security personnel has been publicly released.

Read more: Six suicides among Iraqi Security personnel in a week raise alarm