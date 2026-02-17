USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in Tuesday trading in Baghdad and Erbil, climbing by 300 dinars compared with Monday’s rates.

A Shafaq News survey showed the dollar trading at 151,500 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, up from 151,200 dinars recorded a day earlier.

In local currency shops across the capital, the dollar sold for 152,000 dinars per 100 dollars and bought at 151,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also strengthened, selling at 151,400 dinars per 100 dollars and buying at 151,300 dinars.