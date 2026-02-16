USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in Monday trading in Baghdad and Erbil, climbing by 500 dinars compared with Sunday’s rates.

A Shafaq News survey showed the dollar trading at 151,200 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, up from 150,700 dinars recorded a day earlier.

In local currency shops across the capital, the dollar sold for 151,750 dinars per 100 dollars and bought at 150,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also strengthened, selling at 150,950 dinars per 100 dollars and buying at 150,850 dinars.