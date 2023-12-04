USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 157,100 IQD to 100, 850 IQD above Sunday.
The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 158,000 and 156,000 IQD to 100, respectively.
In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 156,850 and 156,750 IQD to 100, respectively.