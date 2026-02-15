Afghanistan rejects serving as a launchpad for attacks on neighbors, offers support to Iran

Shafaq News- Kabul

Afghanistan will not allow its territory to be used to launch attacks against any neighboring country, Afghan Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob vowed on Sunday, adding that the Afghani government could “cooperate” with Iran if it were subjected to US military strikes.

In press remarks, Yaqoob affirmed that Afghanistan “poses no threat to any party, and the authorities would not permit Afghan soil to be used to harm others,” calling on foreign governments not to seek to tarnish Afghanistan’s image.

Yaqoob also underscored that “the current system in Afghanistan is not subject to the dictates of any country.”

In a related statement, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told BBC Persian that Afghans are prepared “to sympathize and cooperate, within their capabilities, with Iran if it requests assistance in the event of a potential US attack.”

Mujahid added that the Taliban does not support the outbreak of any war, expressing hope that military confrontation between Washington and Tehran “could be avoided.”

“Iran is capable of defending itself and emerged victorious in the previous 12-day war with Israel,” he stated.