Iraq security brief: Suspect arrested in Diyala mortar attack, Suicides recorded

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 15.

- Security Forces Arrest Diyala Mortar Suspect (Diyala)

Iraqi authorities arrested a suspect linked to the recent mortar shelling east of Baqubah and continue efforts to track down others involved.

- Health Employee Dies by Suicide (Diyala)

A security source told Shafaq News that a woman in her thirties working at Diyala Health Directorate shot herself inside her family home in central Baqubah.

- Four Suicide Cases Recorded in Najaf and Dhi Qar (Najaf/ Dhi Qar)

Four individuals, including a Health Ministry employee and a border police member, killed themselves in separate incidents across Najaf and Dhi Qar.

- Teen Girl Dies and Body Found in Baghdad (Baghdad)

A 2008-born girl died by hanging in Al-Nahrawan, while security forces found an unidentified decomposed body in Al-Rashidiya.

- Foreign Worker Injured During Security Operation (Diyala)

Security personnel shot and seriously injured a Pakistani fish farm guard after he attempted to flee during a search operation west of Baqubah, a source told Shafaq News.

- Security Forces Arrest Three Turkish Nationals (Baghdad)

Police arrested three Turkish people in Al-Amel area after residents accused them of falsely ordering evacuations under the pretext of investment projects.

- Journalist Dies in Traffic Accident (Kirkuk)

A medical source told Shafaq News that journalist Ahmed Riyadh Fawzi, 31, died in a late-night traffic collision in Al-Multaqa area.

- Worker Dies in Fall from Building (Dhi Qar)

An Iranian worker died after falling from a building under construction.

- Police Dismantle Drug Trafficking Network (Baghdad)

Security forces arrested six suspects, including a woman, and seized crystal meth during an ambush in Al-Krayat area.

- Gunmen Kill Civilian in Mosul (Nineveh)

Armed men killed a civilian west of Mosul using gunshots amid an ongoing tribal feud.

- Teen Dies Suicides and Police Arrest Extortionists (Baghdad)

A 2007-born boy died by hanging in Sadr City, while police arrested two suspects who staged fake vehicle collisions to extort drivers in Al-Karrada area.

- Police Arrest Theft and Counterfeit Suspects (Al-Anbar/ Babil)

Police in Al-Anbar arrested three suspects for stealing 30 million dinars from a residence, while Babil police detained two individuals carrying counterfeit currency and thousands of US dollars.