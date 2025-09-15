Iraq security sweep: Suicides, arrests and armed clashes

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on September 15, 2025.

- Young Woman Commits Suicide in Maysan (Maysan)

Medical sources reported that a woman in her twenties set herself on fire in Maysan after suffering from psychological distress. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive her injuries.

- Authorities Arrest Gravedigger in Najaf (Najaf)

An intelligence unit in Najaf detained a gravedigger, two assistants, and a civilian for attempting to bury a body without legal approval. A separate source confirmed that a man who had set himself on fire was later found dead inside the city’s cemetery.

- One Killed, Five Injured in Armed Clash (Baghdad)

A security source revealed that a civilian was killed and five others, including a brigadier and other security personnel, were injured in a shootout in central Baghdad. The clash involved individuals driving a Ministry of Defense vehicle and another armed group, with four suspects arrested.

- Student Commits Suicide in Mosul (Nineveh)

A female student shot herself with a personal pistol inside her home in Mosul, according to security forces. Her family said she had been struggling with psychological problems.

- Woman Found Dead, Man in Critical Condition in Car (Diyala)

A woman was discovered dead inside a car in central Baqubah alongside a young man in critical condition. Authorities are investigating whether the case is linked to crime, suffocation, poisoning, or drug use.

