Security Briefing: Drug busts, honor killing and armed disputes

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security developments across Iraq on September 24, 2025.

- Quarter Million Captagon Pills Seized (Al-Anbar / Baghdad)

Iraq’s Military Intelligence foiled an attempt to smuggle 245,000 Captagon pills from Syria into Al-Anbar using a balloon. In a separate operation, a drug dealer was arrested in Baghdad.

- Factional Clash Leaves Casualties (Basra)

A security source told Shafaq News that fighting broke out between Saraya al-Salam, and Asaib Ahl al-Haq south of Basra, both Shiite armed factions, after disputes over election posters.

- Family Arrested on Drug Charges (Dhi Qar)

Anti-narcotics forces in al-Shatra district arrested a husband, wife, and her brother on charges of drug trafficking.

- Two Young Men Commit Suicide (Nineveh)

A man hanged himself with an electric wire in western Nineveh due to family problems, while another took his life inside a poultry farm.

- Tribal Clash and Assassination Attempt (Dhi Qar)

A tribal dispute in al-Dawaya district caused material losses, including livestock and equipment. In a separate incident, a civilian survived an armed assassination attempt in central al-Nasiriyah.

- Six Landmines Destroyed (Duhok)

The Directorate of Mine Affairs reported detonating six landmines and other explosive remnants found in a farmland.

- School Principal Arrested for Shielding Fugitive Brother (Al-Diwaniyah)

Police in Al-Diwaniyah arrested a primary school principal accused of using students and staff as “human shields” to help his brother, wanted for murder, escape during an arrest raid in al-Shamiya district. Security forces later seized communication devices linking the principal to the fugitive, who remains at large.

- Multiple Deaths in Accidents and Violence (Baghdad / Saladin / Basra)

In Baghdad, a student drowned while swimming in the Waqf River in al-Rashidiyah, while a man attempted suicide with a knife and remains in critical condition.

In Tarmiyah, a woman was killed by her brother in an alleged “honor” crime.

Additionally, three people died in a traffic accident on the Al-Faw–Basra highway, and another crash near Baiji in Saladin killed two and injured five from the same family.

- Security Sweep Targets Forged IDs (Al-Anbar)

Authorities in al-Anbar began a province-wide operation after Syrians were caught with counterfeit Iraqi documents. Saad al-Mohammadi, head of the provincial security committee, said the campaign covers all districts, citing recent cases such as a Syrian arrested in Ramadi with a falsified citizenship certificate.