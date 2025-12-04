Iraqi security briefing: Crashes, crime, and border bust

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 4, 2025.

Missing Man Found Dead in Tigris River (Baghdad / Diyala)

A security source in Diyala told Shafaq News that the body of Mohammed Abduljabbar, missing for 11 days after disappearing during a trip to a farm in Jadidat al-Shatt, was found drowned in the Tigris River near Al-Kadhimiya / Al-Kirayaat in Baghdad. River Police recovered the body with his belongings intact. Preliminary findings suggest he fell into the river while at the farm located on the riverbank. Currents carried the body downstream before it was located.

Infant Abandoned on Highway (Dhi Qar)

Security forces opened an investigation after a 3-month-old infant was discovered abandoned along the international highway between Dhi Qar and Basra.A citizen from al-Anbar found the baby by the roadside and alerted a nearby patrol, which transported the infant to Sooq al-Shuyoukh General Hospital for medical care.

Border Forces Intercept Balloon-Smuggling Attempt (Al-Anbar)

Iraq’s Border Forces Command reported thwarting a second attempt in 48 hours to smuggle narcotics using a hot-air balloon along the international border in western Al-Anbar. Units from the 1st Battalion, 6th Border Guard Brigade seized 12 kg of narcotic pills, secured the site, and documented the seizure legally.

Two Killed in Collision (Kirkuk)

A medical source told Shafaq News that two young men from Saladin, including an employee of the provincial health department, died in a traffic collision on the Kirkuk–Tikrit highway near Al-Rashad subdistrict. The accident resulted from an improper overtaking maneuver, causing a direct crash between a Hyundai sedan and a pickup truck. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.

Four Dead in Road Accident East of the Province (Diyala)

A security source in Diyala reported that four people, including two brothers, were killed in a major traffic accident on the Baladrooz–Mandali road.Emergency teams responded to the scene, and an investigation has been opened to determine the cause.