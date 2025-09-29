Iraq security brief: Major drug bust, family killings in Najaf

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 29, 2025.

- Baghdad Police Seize Narcotics (Baghdad)

The Anti-Narcotics Directorate in Baghdad seized 70 kilograms of narcotics and arrested 22 traffickers.

- +200 Trafficking Rings Broken (Iraq-wide)

The Strategic Center for Human Rights reported that the General Directorate of Narcotics Affairs dismantled 230 trafficking networks in recent years, including 27 with international links.

- Iraqi Forces Arrest 21 Drug Dealers (Baghdad)

The Central Investigative Court in Rusafa announced that security forces arrested 21 international and local drug traffickers over the past 72 hours. Authorities seized 50 kilograms of narcotics during a series of intelligence-led operations carried out under direct judicial supervision.

- Man Kills Wife, Mother-In-Law (Najaf)

A man shot dead his wife and mother-in-law in the center of Kufa, Najaf province, following a domestic dispute. Security sources said the suspect fled the scene and remains at large.