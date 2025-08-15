Security briefing: Murder, drug raid, and tribal clashes rock provinces

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 15, 2025.

Father Kills Son Accused of Murder (Zakho)

A man from Nineveh province shot and killed his son in Zakho, Duhok, after accusing him of murdering a 19-year-old woman in the village of al-Fadhiliya, near Mosul. The father tracked his son to the Batil subdistrict and surrendered to local authorities after the killing.

Drug Raid Turns Deadly (Basra)

One suspected drug trafficker was killed and another wounded during a shootout with security forces in Qurna, northern Basra. The two were riding in a vehicle containing one kilogram of narcotics and had outstanding arrest warrants.

Tribal Clashes (Maysan)

Seven individuals were arrested and weapons seized following a tribal clash over a motorcycle in al-Maimouna, Maysan. Police, backed by army units, imposed a security cordon and quickly contained the situation.

Fish Fight (Dhi Qar)

In Dhi Qar, six were detained after an armed altercation in Suq al-Shuyoukh erupted over a dispute involving fish at a local market. Separately, security forces in al-Akika apprehended a murder suspect wanted under Article 406 after his vehicle crashed during an attempted escape.