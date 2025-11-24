Iraq security roundup: Tribal killing, drug sentences, and threat network dismantled

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Man Killed in Armed Attack (Maysan)

A security source said a citizen was shot dead in al-Majar al-Kabir district, south of Maysan. The victim was heading to work when gunmen intercepted him and opened fire, killing him instantly before fleeing the scene. Initial investigations suggest the killing was linked to a tribal revenge dispute.

Security Operation in Wadi Zghaiton (Kirkuk)

Iraqi military units, supported by intelligence teams and auxiliary forces, launched a large-scale operation in Wadi Zghaiton following confirmed reports of ISIS movement in the rugged area. Army aviation carried out targeted strikes on fixed and moving positions, killing four militants and destroying hideouts used for movement and storage.

Meth Smuggling Foiled (Babil)

Babil Police Command reported foiling an attempt to smuggle crystal meth hidden inside a shoe tied to a “stouta” motor tricycle in central Hilla.

Judicial Sentences for Drug, Extremism Crimes (Maysan, Najaf, Dhi Qar)

The Supreme Judicial Council announced several rulings on Monday:

- Maysan: A drug trafficker received a life sentence after being caught with 91,000 tramadol pills, under Article 27/1 of the Narcotics Law No. 50 of 2017.

- Dhi Qar: A defendant was sentenced to eight years for promoting the Israeli entity online, under Article 7 of the Anti-Normalization Law No. 1 of 2022.

- Najaf: A man was handed a life sentence for attempting to smuggle narcotics into Saudi Arabia across Iraqi territory.

Four Suspects Arrested, 600 Medrax Drops Seized (Basra, Babil)

Security forces arrested three suspects in Basra under Article 28 (Narcotics) after seizing more than 600 drops of the drug “Medrax,” described as a highly dangerous inhalant with strong sedative effects. In Babil, police at Abi Gharaq station captured a wanted fugitive with more than seven arrest warrants issued by multiple police centers.

Girl Rescued From River After Suicide Attempt (Babil)

Babil Police reported rescuing a girl who jumped into the water near Bab al-Hussein Bridge in central Hilla. The girl was unconscious when retrieved; she was hospitalized until stabilizing, and her family later confirmed she had been suffering from extreme psychological stress.

Criminal Threat Network Dismantled (Baghdad)

Iraq’s National Security Service said it dismantled a “dangerous criminal network” that spread fear in Baghdad neighborhoods by distributing envelopes containing death threats to residents and vehicles. Investigations revealed the group used phone numbers belonging to uninvolved tribal figures to mislead victims and incite social tension. Two suspects were arrested, and tools used in the extortion scheme were seized.

Large Fire at Fireworks Warehouse (Baghdad)

A security source reported a major fire inside a house used as a fireworks storage facility in al-Saydiya area of Baghdad.

Fuel Station Tanker Fire Contained (Basra)

Civil Defense teams in Basra brought a tanker-fire under full control at a fuel station between Safwan and al-Zubair. A security source said the fire was caused by an electrical short in a vehicle during refueling. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the station.

Young Woman Found Dead in Suspected Suicide (Nineveh)

A security source in Nineveh reported the death of a 21-year-old woman who hanged herself inside her home in al-Sumer neighborhood, west Mosul. Initial findings indicate family disputes preceded the incident.