UN: Iraq emerging as major drug trafficking transit

Shafaq News/ A new report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime claims that Iraq is becoming a major hub for drug trafficking, as authorities there seized record amounts of Captagon in 2023, valued at up to US$144 million.

Relatively unknown outside the Middle East, the potent stimulant is widely popular in parts of the region. Made from amphetamines and caffeine, Captagon is popular in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates among laborers and party-goers who use it to fight off hunger and sleep.

The recent report highlights the U.N.'s commitment to supporting Iraqi authorities in addressing organized crime and fighting drug trafficking as the country has experienced a dramatic surge in drug trafficking and consumption over the past five years.

In 2023 alone, authorities seized a record-high 24 million Captagon tablets — the equivalent of over 4.1 tonnes, with an estimated retail value of between $84 million and $144 million, the report said.

Regular users of Captagon experience side effects like blurred vision, breathing issues, heart palpitations, gastrointestinal problems, mood swings, confusion, and feelings of anger and irritability. When attempting to quit, users often experience severe withdrawal symptoms like fatigue, which drives them back to the drug. Captagon has become cheaper and more widely available in the region than alcohol.

According to UNODC data, seizures of Captagon in Iraq tripled between 2022 and 2023, with quantities in 2023 being 34 times higher than those in 2019. Iraq is also becoming a conduit for the flow of highly addictive methamphetamine stimulants produced mostly in Afghanistan.

Coordinated efforts are needed to combat drug trafficking and dismantle international drug networks and supply chains, said Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, the Iraqi Prime Minister. He pointed to the repeated crises that have gripped the conflict-ridden country of 43 million people, contributing to an explosion in domestic drug use.