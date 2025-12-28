Lebanon’s Hezbollah links disarmament to US-Israeli project

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem on Sunday called on the Lebanese state to stop “concessions” to Washington, arguing that disarmament efforts are part of a US-Israeli project.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of a senior Hezbollah figure, Qassem said demands for exclusive state control of weapons while Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue amount to acting “in Israel’s interest, not Lebanon’s.”

He framed disarmament as part of a broader effort to dismantle Lebanon’s military capability, weaken a major domestic force, and create divisions with the Amal Movement (Hezbollah’s closest ally).

Hezbollah and Lebanon had adhered to the agreement, while Israel persisted with violations, Qassem stated, adding that the Lebanese army’s deployment south of the Litani River should have followed a halt to Israeli operations, a full withdrawal, and the start of reconstruction.

According to Hezbollah security general, Lebanon is not required to take any further steps before Israel fulfills its obligations, declaring, “Do not ask us for anything more.”

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, Israel has retained positions at five or more sites south of the Litani River and continued to carry out strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations of the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 fatalities and over 970 injuries since the ceasefire came into force.

