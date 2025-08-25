Hezbollah’s Qassem rejects step-for-step concessions with Israel

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Monday, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected what he called a government decision to disarm the resistance, stressing “no step-for-step.”

In a televised speech, Qassem demanded that Israel first implement the November agreement before any discussion on a defense strategy in Lebanon, cautioning that if disarmament happens, “the world will see Hezbollah’s strength.”

He argued that such a move, announced while Israel continues its military operations, threatens Lebanon’s sovereignty and security, accusing the government of failing in its duty to protect national sovereignty. He described the disarmament decision as “non-consensual and taken under American and Israeli dictates.” “Whoever wants to strip us of our weapons is stripping us of our soul, and then the world will see our power,” he warned.

“Were it not for the resistance, Israel would be standing in Beirut as it now stands in Damascus,” Qassem stated, noting that the country’s defense requires cooperation between the army, the people, and the resistance to inflict losses on the enemy. “The alternative to resistance is surrender, but the resistance will remain a solid barrier preventing Israel from achieving its goals,” he added.

He accused Washington of imposing sanctions on Lebanon, obstructing reconstruction, and fueling division. “The American movement is one of sabotage and a call to sedition,” he asserted.