Hezbollah rejects disarmament: Attempt to serve Israel

Shafaq News – Beirut

Hezbollah will not give up its weapons or withdraw from political life, Secretary General Naim Qassem reaffirmed on Saturday, denouncing the Lebanese government’s decisions on the group’s arms as a “grave mistake.”

His remarks came during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah’s late Secretary Generals Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine in Beirut’s southern suburbs during last year’s war. The conflict left thousands dead, including women and children, while Israel continues to violate the ceasefire with nearly daily attacks, holding five positions inside Lebanese territory.

Qassem vowed that the movement would resist any attempt at disarmament, insisting that no initiative serving Israel’s interests could be accepted, even if presented as a national project, referring to the Lebanese government’s decision—under US pressure—to set a year-end 2025 deadline for the army to draft a framework placing all weapons under state control.

Read more: Why Iraq’s PMF disarmament is a different battle from Lebanon’s Hezbollah

He rejected recent remarks by US Envoy Tom Barrack, who indicated that Washington does not intend to arm the Lebanese army to confront Israel but seeks instead to curb Hezbollah’s role. Qassem emphasized the group’s support for the army in facing what he described as the real enemy, accusing foreign powers of attempting to push the military into conflict with its own citizens.

Addressing national responsibilities, he called on the government to place sovereignty at the top of its agenda, stressing that it can only be achieved by ending Israel’s presence on Lebanese soil.