Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem after Nasrallah’s death: Will triumph as we did in July 2006

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, affirmed on Monday that Israel has not been able to undermine Hezbollah’s military capabilities, describing its media claims as a “dream that will never be realized.”

Qassem’s speech comes three days after the assassination of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes that targeted densely populated buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs, resulting in his death along with several of his comrades and civilians.

“We have lost a brother, a father, a beloved, and a leader…he is always with us.” Kassem said mourning Nasrallah.

“He is a leader of the freedom fighters, beloved by the masses, and adored by those who hope for the liberation of Palestine and the end of American arrogance,” he added, stressing the continuation of Islamic resistance in confronting Israel in support of Gaza and Palestine and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

Qassem further expressed confidence in victory over Israel, noting that it requires patience. “We are confident in you, O people of sacrifice and redemption, and we will triumph as we did in July 2006.”

The Deputy Secretary-General condemned the massacres committed by Israel throughout Lebanon, affirming that Hezbollah will continue to pursue its objectives. “If Israel believes that the international support it receives and its determination for brutality and aggression will achieve its goals, it is mistaken.”

Moreover, Qassem denied Israeli media reports regarding the assassination of 20 individuals in the same attack against Nasrallah, emphasizing that there will be “no inch of movement away from our positions,” despite the loss of several leaders, the assaults on civilians, and “the significant sacrifices” made.

Concerning the recent bombing of pager devices by Israel, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injured nearly 3,000 people, including children and women, the Deputy Secretary-General expressed Hezbollah’s resilience, pointing out, “This massacre and other Zionist crimes were meant to shake mountains, but we are steadfast and unyielding,” asserting that “ the command system continues to operate with the precision established by Sayyid Nasrallah, along with alternative plans.”

In light of Israeli threats of a ground invasion of Lebanon, Qassem assured that Hezbollah is prepared to face any Israeli ground incursion.

He clarified, “Within the structure of Hezbollah, there are deputies for the leaders and ready alternatives in case a leader is incapacitated at any site.”

In this context, Qassem indicated that the party would choose a new secretary-general at the earliest opportunity, according to Hezbollah’s established procedure, adding, “The options in the party will be easy because they are clear, and we are united in heart.”

In conclusion, Qassem expressed gratitude to the Lebanese government, political forces, municipalities, and all those who stood “with the truth” in the face of Israeli aggression, which has claimed the lives of over 1,500 Lebanese, including women and children, and wounded more than 6,000 during the past two weeks of intense fighting.