Lebanese politicians seek legal action against Hezbollah’s Secretary-General

Shafaq News – Beirut

A group of Lebanese lawmakers and political figures announced on Tuesday their intention to file a legal complaint against Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, accusing him of inciting “sectarian strife and threatening civil war.”

The group, representing the "Sovereign Front" — a group of US and Saudi allied parties and politicians — stated in a joint declaration that Qassem’s recent statements come at a “critical moment in Lebanon’s history,” as efforts are underway to curb the proliferation of illegal weapons allegedly backed by Iran.

The statement warned that remaining silent in the face of what it described as “the actions of Qassem and his armed organization” could endanger Lebanese citizens.

Qassem, in his latest speech, accused the Lebanese government of “carrying out the American-Israeli agenda to dismantle the resistance, even at the cost of civil war and internal strife.”

He added that Hezbollah would not surrender its weapons “as long as occupation and aggression persist,” placing full responsibility for any potential conflict on the government. “We do not seek strife,” he said, “but others are working toward it.”