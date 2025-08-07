Lebanon: Cabinet approves US proposal as Shiite duo walk out

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanon’s cabinet endorsed the general objectives of the US-backed disarmament proposal, Information Minister Paul Morcos announced on Thursday.

The session, held at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, was marked by the withdrawal of ministers representing Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

The ministers reportedly demanded a revised agenda and a review of the army-led disarmament plan. However, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam proceeded with discussions on the draft presented by US Envoy Tom Barrack, according to Lebanese media outlets.

Posting on X, US envoy Tom Barrack described the Lebanese government’s recent decision as “historic, bold, and correct,” marking the beginning of full implementation of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and the Taif Agreement. Barrack stated that this week’s cabinet decisions finally put into action the long-discussed vision of “one nation, one army” for Lebanon.

Congratulations to Lebanese President Aoun @lbpresidency, Prime Minister @nawafsalam, and the Council of Ministers for making the historic, bold, and correct decision this week to begin fully implementing the November 2024 Cessation of Hostilities agreement, UN Security Council… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) August 7, 2025

Earlier, Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc accused the government of "yielding to American pressure and violating the 1989 Taif Agreement," which ended Lebanon’s civil war. The bloc, led by MP Mohammad Raad, described Israel’s ongoing military operations as part of a “US-backed threat,” condemning the cabinet for "prioritizing foreign agendas over national sovereignty."

Hezbollah praised the joint stance taken by the Shiite Duo—Hezbollah and Amal—and other political factions, arguing that international guarantees have failed and insisting that weapons remain “vital” for Lebanon’s defense.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Salam confirmed that the Lebanese army had been tasked with drafting a phased disarmament plan, to be implemented by the end of 2025.

Washington has stepped up pressure on Beirut to formally commit to Hezbollah’s disarmament, warning that Israeli strikes could intensify if no progress is made, according to Reuters.

In June, Barrack reportedly presented Lebanese leaders with a roadmap for full disarmament. The plan includes a proposed cabinet resolution explicitly pledging to dismantle Hezbollah’s military wing.