Lebanon: Government seeks army plan for state arms monopoly

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced, on Tuesday, that the army has been instructed to develop a phased plan to place all weapons under state authority by the end of 2025.

Following a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Salam confirmed that ministers will reconvene on August 9 to continue reviewing the US-backed policy document on arms control and broader security sector reform.

He reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to UN Resolution 1701 while asserting the nation’s right to defend itself.

The session ended after ministers from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement walked out in protest of the disarmament plan, according to Information Minister Paul Morcos.

Washington has increased pressure on the Lebanese government to formally commit to disarming Hezbollah, warning that Israeli attacks could escalate further if no such pledge is made, according to Reuters.

Earlier today, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected what he described as unacceptable US demands to dismantle the group’s arsenal, vowing not to accept any new agreement that seeks to disarm the party.

In June, US envoy Tom Barrack reportedly presented Lebanese officials with a roadmap for Hezbollah’s full disarmament, which includes a proposed cabinet resolution explicitly committing to that objective.