Lebanon rushes UN complaint over recent Israeli aggression

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanon is moving to file an urgent complaint with the United Nations Security Council after recent Israeli airstrikes struck the southern town of al-Msailih, destroying several civilian and commercial sites.

According to the Prime Minister’s media office, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has instructed on Sunday Foreign Minister Youssef Rejii to submit the complaint, describing the attacks as a clear act of aggression and a violation of both UN Resolution 1701 and existing ceasefire arrangements.

اتصل رئيس #مجلس_الوزراء الدكتور #نواف_سلام بوزير الخارجية السفير يوسف رجي، وطلب منه تقديم شكوى عاجلة إلى مجلس الأمن بشأن العدوان الإسرائيلي الأخير الذي استهدف منشآت مدنية وتجارية في المصيلح، بما يشكّل انتهاكًا فاضحًا للقرار 1701 ولترتيبات وقف الأعمال العدائية الصادرة في تشرين… — رئاسة مجلس الوزراء 🇱🇧 (@grandserail) October 12, 2025

Earlier, the state-run National News Agency reported that ten airstrikes hit six heavy equipment showrooms along the al-Msailih–Najjariyeh highway, destroying around 300 bulldozers and other vehicles. The Health Ministry later confirmed the death of a Syrian national and injuries to seven others, including two women.

Although a ceasefire was reached on November 27, 2024, Israel continues to conduct air and drone strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining positions at five locations inside Lebanese territory.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce began, mostly in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping sites. However, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports that the toll has risen to more than 280 dead and 625 injured.