Lebanon condemns "deliberate" Israeli strike on UN peacekeepers

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Thursday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel's "deliberate" targeting of United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, calling it the "most serious attack" since the November 27, 2024, ceasefire.

The strike came less than a week after the Security Council extended the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate through 2027.

According to a statement from the Lebanese Presidency, Aoun held a phone call with UNIFIL Major General Diodato Abagnara, explaining that Israeli drones dropped bombs near peacekeeping positions while troops cleared road barriers near Marwahin village. Israel's advance knowledge of the operation, he added, proved the strike was premeditated.

الرئيس عون اتصل بقائد "اليونيفيل" مديناً الاعتداء الإسرائيليعلى القوات الدولية قرب مروحين:- هذه الاعتداءات تؤكد مرة جديدة على مضي إسرائيلفي تحدي ارادة المجتمع الدولي الذي نادى قبل ايام بوقف الأعمال العدائية ضد لبنان- الاعتداءات الاسرائيلية على المدن والقرى الجنوبية مستمرة… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) September 4, 2025

Israel has denied intentionally targeting peacekeepers, however, claiming forces conducted a "precise operation" against suspected military positions in the area.

#للتوضيح 🔸رصدت قوة من جيش الدفاع عملت في موقع عسكري في جنوب لبنان أمس مشتبهًا فيه بالمنطقة حيث القت القوة عدة قنابل صوتية في منطقة الرصد بهدف التشويش وازالة التهديد دون وقوع اصابات. 🔸في المقابل أبلغ بعض عناصر اليونيفيل الذين عملوا في المنطقة ان تعرضهم لإطلاق نار. 🔸بعد… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 3, 2025

Despite the ceasefire, UNIFIL has recorded over 4,800 Israeli violations in Lebanon, resulting in about 240 deaths and 480 injuries.