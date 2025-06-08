Israeli strike on Southern Lebanon: Casualties reported

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, an Israeli drone strike targeted the village of al-Shuhabiyah in southern Lebanon, resulting in one death and several people wounded, local media reported.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the site and began evacuating the injured. Initial reports indicate that the strike hit civilians involved in construction and excavation work near a residential property.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of those affected.

Earlier, Israel launched around 20 drone and fighter jet strikes on the Southern suburb of Beirut(Dahieh area), alleging the sites were used for manufacturing and storing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Tensions have remained high in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire brokered in November 2024. The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported more than 400 deaths and over 3,300 documented violations of the truce.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has repeatedly warned that ongoing breaches of the agreement risk triggering a wider escalation.