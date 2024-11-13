1.4M displaced in Lebanon due to intense Israeli attacks: UN

Shafaq News/ Lebanese lives turned upside down overnight when Israel started its relentless airstrikes that reduced the once bustling cities into rubble, forcing the citizens to flee for safety.

The United Nations confirmed, on Wednesday, that "food security in Lebanon is worsening due to the deadly attacks… More than 3,100 people have been killed there, and 1.4 million people have been displaced from their homes."

The UN emphasized that "aid resources in Lebanon are insufficient," and that many people are in urgent need of assistance.

Lebanese authorities have not yet provided an accurate estimate of the extent of the destruction in Lebanon or the funds required for reconstruction.

Previously, former Minister of Economy Nasser Saidi stated that the Israeli bombardment caused damages that would cost "$25 billion" to repair.

Blerta Aliko, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Lebanon, said that the damages will have a long-term impact, including "a significant loss of capital," affecting Lebanon's ability to meet its long-term food needs.

She added, "I am not talking about what is needed in the short term, in the next month - I am talking about the impact on the harvest season that will occur in the south and east... These areas are very important for the country."