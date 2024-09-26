UN Chief warns of escalating conflict in Lebanon: "Hell is unfolding"

Shafaq News/ United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned, on Thursday, that "hell is unfolding in Lebanon" amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

His remarks came during an address to the UN Security Council, where he urged international efforts to prevent a full-scale war.

Guterres stressed that Lebanon must not become "another Gaza," referring to the humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s military operations in Gaza. He highlighted the increasing plight of displaced civilians, noting that the number of displaced people in Lebanon has surged since the violence escalated three days ago.

"The Lebanese people now need at least $70 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to respond to the growing number of displaced families."

Notably, more than 90,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Monday, the UN said. The death toll has risen to 72, with more than 400 injured as Israel continues its airstrikes across the country.