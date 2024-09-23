Israel launches second wave of airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Israeli military announced a second series of heavy airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon, just hours after an initial wave that hit 150 targets using dozens of fighter jets.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli army stated that "the planned strikes in Lebanon are expected to be larger than those on Sunday and will continue for an extended period." Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of these areas, urging them to move away from locations where Hezbollah might be storing weapons.

No casualties were immediately reported from Monday's strikes, although Lebanese state media confirmed that ambulances had rushed to the targeted areas.

The conflict between Hezbollah and the Israeli military has been escalating for several days. On Sunday, Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets, including Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 models, at Israeli military sites in northern Israel. In response, Israel bombed 16 towns in southern Lebanon, killing two and injuring three, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Health.

This intensifying conflict comes amid Israel's long-standing occupation of territories in Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine. Since October 8, factions in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, have engaged in daily exchanges of fire with the Israeli army across the "Blue Line".

These factions are demanding an end to Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, which has been supported by the US since October 7. The war has resulted in more than 41,957 Palestinian casualties, including many children and women, with over 10,000 missing amid widespread devastation and famine.