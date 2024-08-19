Hezbollah drone attack kills Israeli soldier, wounds others in escalating border conflict

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an Israeli soldier was killed and others were wounded in a Hezbollah drone attack on the Lebanese border, according to Israeli media reports.

Hezbollah drones targeted the Israeli Yaara barracks and the St. Jean military base in western Galilee, resulting in the death of one soldier and injuries to several others.

The Hebrew site Hadashot B'zman reported that 3 to 5 drones exploded in Yaara. Israeli Channel 13's correspondent noted that at least three individuals, including one in critical condition, were transported to the medical center in Nahariya following the drone explosions.

Hezbollah confirmed in separate statements that it had also targeted the Ayelet HaShahar settlement and the Al-Malikiya military post with drones.

In addition to the drone strikes, Hezbollah launched rockets and artillery at the Israeli Zarit barracks and surrounding assembly points, causing significant damage and fire.

Hezbollah claimed these actions were in support of the "resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and solidarity with their resistance."

Since the attack on October 7, Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in frequent cross-border exchanges of fire, leading to widespread destruction and casualties on both sides. The situation has heightened global concerns, with fears of potential retaliatory strikes from Iran and its regional allies, despite international calls for restraint.

Iran and Hezbollah have vowed responses to recent high-profile assassinations, including that of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut.