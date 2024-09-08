Hezbollah hits Israel with retaliatory strikes

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Hezbollah announced that it launched rocket attacks on Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel for the second time, in retaliation for the Israeli bombing of the Lebanese town of Frun.

Hezbollah stated that its attack on Kiryat Shmona was a response to the "horrific massacre in the Lebanese town of Frun, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of Civil Defense personnel."

Meanwhile, the Israeli military stated that the Iron Dome intercepted rockets fired by Hezbollah at Kiryat Shmona.

Earlier on Sunday, air raid sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surrounding areas, warning of rocket launches. The Israeli military reported that five projectiles were fired from Lebanese territory toward Kiryat Shmona and its outskirts.

The military added that "Israeli fighter jets successfully intercepted some of the launches, and there are no reports of casualties."

On Saturday, Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that three paramedics were killed, and two others were injured—one critically—during an Israeli attack while a Civil Defense team was extinguishing fires in the town of Frun in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the Israeli strike, describing it as "a blatant violation of international law and an outrageous assault on human values."

"Israeli forces are preparing for “offensive actions” in Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah," Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi announced on Saturday.

“The Northern Command, with all the Israeli army’s capabilities, is attacking many of Hezbollah’s assets inside Lebanon before they attack us, and at the same time we are also preparing offensive moves in Lebanon,” he added.

In response, Hezbollah stated, “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, and in retaliation for the Israeli enemy's attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, especially the recent assault on Froun, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Israeli Mount Niriya military base (currently occupied by Golani Brigade forces) with multiple Katyusha rocket strikes on Saturday, September 7, 2024.”

Hezbollah, a major paramilitary force in the Middle East, has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, targeting Israeli military positions from southern Lebanon “in solidarity” with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 40,939 Palestinians and injured over 94,616, predominantly children, and women.

In turn, Israel has struck what it describes as “Hezbollah's military infrastructure and fighter movements.”

At least 610 people have been killed in Lebanon, including 394 Hezbollah members and 135 civilians, based on official data and Hezbollah's announcements. However, Israel remains highly secretive about its losses in the conflict with Hezbollah.