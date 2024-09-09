Hezbollah strikes Israeli military sites, claims direct hits

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Hezbollah announced a series of precision strikes against military targets on the Israeli side, demonstrating its "unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its commitment to resisting Israeli aggression."

The group revealed that at 8:12 am, its fighters successfully hit the "Mayan Baruch" site with a rocket attack, delivering a direct blow.

The operation included an aerial assault using drones, targeting key Israeli military installations. "Hezbollah's drones struck the Golani Brigade headquarters and the Eguz 621 unit at the Shiraga base north of Acre, effectively targeting and disrupting the positions of Israeli officers and soldiers."

Additionally, Hezbollah's air defense unit achieved a "significant victory" by "intercepting and forcing an Israeli warplane to retreat from Lebanese airspace. The successful engagement of the aircraft underscored Hezbollah's advanced capabilities and resolve in defending Lebanese sovereignty."

Further asserting its dominance, Hezbollah targeted a newly established command post for the Western Brigade south of the Yaar base with Katyusha rockets. This attack was executed in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanese villages, particularly the town of Kherbet Selm.

In a related development, Hezbollah's military media released a statement from the "Fajr Forces," the military wing of the Lebanese Islamic Group. The statement celebrated "a rocket attack on the Beit Hillel site in the Kiryat Shmona settlement," affirming that "the strike achieved direct hits and reinforced Hezbollah's commitment to resisting Israeli occupation and aggression."

Hezbollah, a major paramilitary force in the Middle East, has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, targeting Israeli military positions from southern Lebanon “in solidarity” with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 40,939 Palestinians and injured over 94,616, predominantly children, and women.

In turn, Israel has struck what it describes as “Hezbollah's military infrastructure and fighter movements.”

At least 610 people have been killed in Lebanon, including 394 Hezbollah members and 135 civilians, based on official data and Hezbollah's announcements. However, Israel remains highly secretive about its losses in the conflict with Hezbollah.