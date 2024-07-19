Israeli media: Houthi drone targeted US embassy in Tel Aviv

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that the drone launched by Houthi forces, which caused an explosion in Tel Aviv, was intended to target the US Embassy.

The drone, reportedly developed by Iranians, approached from the sea at a low altitude before exploding at a building. Following the incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted security consultations via phone. Israeli sources indicated a potential response in Yemen.

The Alma Research Center identified the drone as a KAS-04 model, equipped with 40 kilograms of explosives. Launched from Yemen, it traveled nearly 2,000 kilometers, with reduced explosives to allow for increased fuel capacity.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed that the drone was an Iranian-made Samad-3 model, striking a building near the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. "Our assessments indicate the drone flew from Yemen to Tel Aviv," Hagari stated at a press conference.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles towards Israel and at Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in a show of support for Palestinians amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

Until the early morning attack on Friday, all attempts to hit Israel by the Houthis were intercepted by either Israeli defences or Western allies with forces stationed in the region, The Associated Press news agency reported.

Hezbollah in southern Lebanon has also stepped up attacks against military targets in northern Israel, saying they are also acting in solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed almost 39,000 people.

Following the latest drone attack, Hezbollah welcomed the development as “a triumph for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their fighters”.

It said the Yemeni fighters were supporting “the heroic” Palestinian fighters in Gaza who in turn are defending “all our people and countries of our Arab and Islamic nations”.

The group said the fight will not stop until “the aggression and the siege of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is stopped”.