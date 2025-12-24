Iraq security sweep: Shootings, drug seizures, and fatal accidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 24, 2025.

- Two Officers Arrested, Journalist’s Motorcycle Burned (Baghdad)

Security forces arrested two police sergeants for firing shots while intoxicated in Hay Al-Jihad, while an unknown assailant set fire to a motorcycle belonging to a state media journalist in Al-Adhamiya.

- Suicide, Shooting Injuries, and Violent Brawl (Basra / Nineveh)

A 23-year-old man died by suicide in Al-Zubair, two people were wounded in a shooting near Basra University, and police arrested three suspects after a violent brawl in east Mosul.

- Twenty Arrested, Fuel Smuggling Vehicle Seized (Baghdad / Nineveh)

Authorities arrested 20 suspects over illegal waste burning in southeast Baghdad and seized a fuel smuggling vehicle in Al-Mahlabiya, Nineveh.

- Three Motorcycle Theft Suspects Arrested (Saladin)

Police arrested three suspects, including a known offender, for repeated motorcycle thefts in Tuz Khurmatu.

- Two Arrested for ISIS Graffiti (Kirkuk)

Intelligence forces arrested two suspects for writing ISIS slogans inside a school and planning future attacks.

- Drug Smuggling Attempts Thwarted (Maysan / Najaf)

Security forces seized three kilograms of crystal meth in Maysan and one kilogram in Najaf, arresting multiple suspects.

- Man Killed in Suspected Assassination (Basra)

Gunmen killed Ahmed Tuweisa in Shatt Al-Arab in what authorities described as a targeted killing, with investigations ongoing.

- Arrest Warrant Issued for Elected MP (Baghdad)

Judicial authorities issued an arrest warrant for MP Hussein Al-Ankushi on charges of insulting religious symbols.

- One Killed, Three Injured in Traffic Accident (Dhi Qar)

A traffic collision east of Nasiriyah left one person dead and three others injured, including university students.

- Three Injured in Serious Crash (Saladin)

Three people were seriously injured after a car rear-ended a truck near Baiji.