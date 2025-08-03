Security sweep: Drug arrests, theft ring bust, drownings reported across Iraq

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 3, 2025.

- Three Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking (Baghdad):

Police forces in al-Rashad detained three female suspects in possession of 1.5 kilograms of crystal meth and electronic scales. The arrest followed a coordinated raid involving the Zawraa Police Department and narcotics units.

- Gold Theft Ring Busted in Karrada (Baghdad):

Authorities in central Baghdad’s Karrada district apprehended a group involved in a gold jewelry theft. The suspects were caught in a sting operation after days of surveillance, and the stolen items were recovered on-site.

- Man Shot During Football Field Brawl (Mosul):

A 22-year-old civilian was injured by gunfire during a personal dispute inside a football field in west Mosul’s al-Rafidain neighborhood. He was transferred to Mosul Republican Hospital. Police have opened an investigation.

- Syrian Worker Drowns in Tigris (Saladin):

A young Syrian national employed at a local agricultural project drowned while swimming in the Tigris River near Dhuluiya. Civil defense teams retrieved the body after several hours of search operations.

- Teen Drowns in Unauthorized Swimming Area (Diyala):

River police in Diyala recovered the body of a teenager who drowned in the Tigris while swimming in a non-designated area near al-Huwaysh. Authorities reiterated calls for residents to avoid unregulated swimming spots due to safety risks.