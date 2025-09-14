Iraq security brief: Terror convictions, meth seizures, and fatal incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 14, 2025.

- Death Sentence for Terrorist (Maysan)

The Maysan Criminal Court sentenced an individual to death for involvement in two car bombings in Amarah in 2013 that killed 11 and injured 10.

- Three-Year Sentence for Baath Promotion (Saladin)

The Saladin Criminal Court sentenced a man to three years in prison for promoting the banned Baath Party on social media.

- Death Sentences for Killings (Baghdad)

The Central Criminal Court issued two death sentences against a man convicted of killing civilians in Yarmouk and Dora.

- Three Suspects Arrested (Al-Anbar & Nineveh)

Military intelligence arrested three terrorism suspects, including a woman, in operations in al-Anbar and Nineveh.

- Drug Trafficking Sentences (Baghdad & Wasit)

The Karkh Criminal Court sentenced three men to death for trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine. In a separate case, the Wasit Criminal Court sentenced three traffickers to 15 years in prison after seizing 250 grams of crystal meth.

- Iran–Iraq Security Talks (Baghdad)

Iran’s Police Chief Brig. Gen. Ahmad Reza Radan met Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari and PMF head Faleh al-Fayyad to discuss border security, weapons smuggling, and intelligence sharing, according to the Iraqi Interior Ministry and Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

- Bodies Found, Electrocution (Al-Sulaymaniyah & Kirkuk)

Emergency services in al-Sulaymaniyah reported two bodies found in separate incidents — one inside a vehicle near Peshraw Tunnel, another in Hawar Shar park. In Kirkuk, a 27-year-old worker died from electrocution at an industrial site.