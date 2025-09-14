Iraq sentences terrorists to death for attacks in Maysan and Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Maysan

Iraq’s judiciary sentenced two convicted terrorists to death on Sunday for deadly attacks carried out in Maysan and Baghdad, according to the Supreme Judicial Council.

In Maysan, a terrorist was convicted for an April 2013 bombing in central al-Amara, where two car bombs struck cleaning workers, killing 11 people and wounding 10 others.

In Baghdad, another was found guilty of killing two civilians in the Yarmouk and Dora neighborhoods. Both verdicts were issued under Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.

Separately, the Military Intelligence Directorate confirmed the arrest of three other terrorists, including a woman, in al-Anbar and Nineveh provinces. The detainees were transferred to the competent authorities to complete legal procedures.