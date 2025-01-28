Iraq sentences three to death for cocaine trafficking

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an Iraqi criminal court issued death sentences for three individuals convicted of drug trafficking.

The Supreme Judicial Council stated, “The convicted individuals were found in possession of 24.7 kilograms of cocaine, intended for trafficking and sale among users.”

The three sentences were reportedly handed down by the Basra Criminal Court under Article 27, First Section, of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017, along with Articles 47, 48, and 49 of the Penal Code.

Iraq’s Drug Issue

Iraq has grappled with a worsening drug problem in recent years, attributed to a mix of geographic, social, and political factors. Its location, bordering countries with drug production and trafficking networks, has positioned it as a critical transit point for narcotics smuggling.

Drugs such as methamphetamines, heroin, and cannabis are frequently transported through Iraq, targeting both local consumption and international markets.

The country’s fight against drug trafficking has made significant progress despite mounting challenges, with numerous local and international drug networks dismantled in 2023, 2024, and 2025, a senior official told our agency.

In 2023, over 7,000 individuals were sentenced for drug-related crimes, with penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty. In 2024, 14,438 individuals were arrested on charges related to drug trafficking, promotion, and personal use, with 8,930 convicted by the judiciary.