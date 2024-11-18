Iraqi court sentences three drug traffickers to death, including foreign woman

Shafaq News/ Death sentences were issued on Monday for three drug traffickers, including a foreign woman, by Al-Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

“The convicted individuals were caught with one kilogram of methamphetamine and two electronic scales intended for trafficking and distribution,” according to a statement from the media center of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The court's decision followed Article 27, Clause 1 of the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017, and Articles 47, 48, and 49 of the Penal Code.

Since 2003, Iraq has been grappling with a growing drug problem, particularly with substances like crystal meth and Captagon.

The country destroyed 5,000 tons of drugs and psychotropic substances, 54 million pills, 31,000 ampoules, and 9,000 bottles in 2022, while in 2023, it disposed of 2 tons, 118 kilograms, and 386 grams of drugs, along with 4,934,132 pills. In 2024, Iraq further destroyed 42,322 kilograms and 390 milligrams of various drugs and 772 pills.

Legislatively, Iraq enacted Law No. 50 in 2017 to bolster its legal framework against drug trafficking.

However, the drug problem in the country remains a significant challenge. Rising domestic consumption, especially among youth, and the involvement of sophisticated criminal networks continue to pose substantial threats.