Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon kill eleven civilians

Shafaq News- Beirut

Three Israeli airstrikes targeting towns in southern Lebanon killed eleven people, the Lebanese state-run National News Agency reported on Friday.

The Israeli strike hit a house in Al-Rahibat neighborhood of Nabatieh city, killing six people, including a child. In Marjayoun district, two paramedics were killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Al-Sawana, while three others were killed in a separate strike targeting the town of Bint Jbeil, the agency reported.

Earlier on Friday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the death toll from ongoing Israeli bombardment across the country had risen to 773 people, with 1,933 others wounded since the start of the attacks.

According to the ministry, 86 people were killed and 159 were injured by Friday evening alone

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for an end to Israeli attacks and a ceasefire to allow discussions on the next steps under an initiative he previously proposed.

According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, Aoun warned during a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that continued “Israeli aggressions” could affect the stability of the whole region.