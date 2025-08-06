Israeli airstrikes pound southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli warplanes launched a wave of airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, injuring several civilians, according to Lebanese media.

The National News Agency reported that the strikes targeted a vehicle and equipment depot in Deir Seryan, in the Marjayoun district, while others hit the town of Zawtar in neighboring Nabatieh.

Additional raids reportedly struck the outskirts of Ansar, also in Nabatieh, as well as areas in Mahmoudiyah, the Barbij outskirts of Jbaa, and the vicinity of Tuffahata.

Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed responsibility for the attacks on X, stating that the military had targeted “terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah.”

#عاجل 🔸 جيش الدفاع هاجم أهدافًا إرهابية لحزب الله الإرهابي في جنوب لبنان🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على أهداف إرهابية تابعة لحزب الله في جنوب لبنان ومن بينها مستودعات أسلحة ومنصة صاروخية وبنى تحتية تابعة لحزب الله والتي استخدمها لتخزين آليات هندسية مخصصة لاعادة اعمار بنى تحتية… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 6, 2025

Earlier today, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health Emergency Operations Center confirmed that an Israeli strike on Touline, another town in Marjayoun, left an 11-year-old boy dead and another person injured.

Since the US-brokered ceasefire came into effect on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities have documented more than 4,245 Israeli violations, resulting in at least 230 fatalities and over 475 injuries. Although the agreement stipulates a full Israeli withdrawal, five military outposts reportedly remain in the south.