Third civilian fatality today: Israeli drone strikes hit southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike killed a civilian in the southern Lebanese town of Aytaroun, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

The attack reportedly targeted a motorcycle.

The Israeli military has not commented.

Earlier today, drone strikes were also reported in the towns of Yater and Ain Baal—each reportedly resulting in one civilian fatality.

Since the ceasefire began in November 2024, Lebanon’s Health Ministry has documented more than 3,000 Israeli violations, resulting in 201 deaths and over 500 injuries.