Israeli drone kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Ain Baal near Tyre on Wednesday, killing one person, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

#الغارة على #عين_بعالصدر عن مركز عمليات طوارئ الصحة العامة التابع لوزارة الصحة العامة بيان أعلن أن غارة العدو الإسرائيلي بمسيرة استهدفت سيارة في بلدة عين بعال - قضاء صور، أدت إلى سقوط شهيد. pic.twitter.com/wN0CkZZs7i — Ministry of Public Health - Lebanon (@mophleb) May 21, 2025

The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames following the strike, which occurred near a pharmacy and the Al-Taakhi Health Center, sparking panic among residents. Civil defense extinguished the fire, while security forces cordoned off the area.

Local media outlets reported that the victim is believed to be a Hezbollah member from the Borji family, originally from the neighboring town of Ramadiyah. However, Hezbollah had not issued an official statement.

On Tuesday, another drone strike targeted a motorcycle in the town of al-Mansouri in the Tyre district, injuring nine.

Since the ceasefire began in November 2024, Lebanon’s Health Ministry has documented more than 3,000 Israeli violations, resulting in 201 deaths and over 500 injuries.