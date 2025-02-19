Lebanese Army: Israel has not fully withdrawn from occupied territory

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese army on Wednesday accused Israel of failing to fully withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory, despite a ceasefire agreement that mandated its pullout.

"The enemy has not complied with a full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese lands," the army said in a statement.

"Israeli forces remain positioned at several border points and continue to violate Lebanese sovereignty through ongoing attacks on Lebanon’s security and its citizens," it added.

تستكمل الوحدات العسكرية الانتشار في جميع البلدات الحدودية الجنوبية بالتنسيق مع اللجنة الخماسية للإشراف على اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار (Mechanism) وقوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان - اليونيفيل، وذلك بعد انسحاب العدو الإسرائيلي، علمًا أن العدو لم يلتزم بالانسحاب الكامل من الأراضي… pic.twitter.com/bkBC0eJFbF — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) February 19, 2025

Earlier, reports said that the ceasefire monitoring committee had been informed of Israel’s request to remain at certain positions in southern Lebanon until February 28, a request that the Lebanese side categorically rejected.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have not withdrawn from five border locations inside Lebanon, which allows them to oversee Lebanese border towns and areas across the frontier in Israel. These positions stretch from the western to the eastern sector of the border.

A ceasefire has been in effect since November 27, 2024, ending weeks of cross-border exchanges between Israeli forces and Hezbollah that escalated into a broader Israeli offensive on Lebanon starting September 23.

Under the agreement, Israel was given 60 days to withdraw from towns it occupied in southern Lebanon during the war. However, it failed to meet the January 26 deadline, prompting the US to broker an extension until February 18.

Israel has repeatedly breached the ceasefire, citing threats from Hezbollah, with hundreds of violations resulting in dozens of casualties.

Lebanon's presidency said on Tuesday that the country remains engaged in diplomatic efforts with the US and France to ensure Israel’s full withdrawal. "Lebanon's decision is unified in favor of diplomacy," it added, stressing that "no one wants war."