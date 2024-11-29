Despite ceasefire, Israel warns Lebanese villagers against return

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Israeli military warned residents of dozens of southern Lebanese border villages against returning to their homes, after two days of the ceasefire agreement.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, announced on X "Until further notice, residents are prohibited from moving southwards beyond the following villages and their surroundings: Shebaa, Al-Hebbariyeh, Marjayoun, Arnoun, Yohmor, Al-Qantara, Shaqra, Braachit, Yatar, and Al-Mansouri."

He added, "The Israeli army does not intend to target these civilians, but at this stage, they are prohibited from returning to their homes south of this line until further notice. Anyone crossing this boundary risks their safety."

Adraee also listed additional villages where residents are advised against returning, including Al-Dhayra, Al-Taybeh, Tyre, Al-Naqoura, and 58 others, expanding the warning to cover a large swath of southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army further imposed restrictions on movement south of the Litani River, declaring a curfew from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The announcement comes after the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel took effect on Wednesday, ending 13 months of hostilities.

The war which began after October 7, 2023, was intensified last September after Tel Aviv assassinated former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Tensions remain high between the two parties as Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah exchanged accusations yesterday, Thursday, of violating the ceasefire.

The Israeli army announced that it had detected what it called “threatening activity inside a Hezbollah site” in the south and struck it. It also targeted a car in a border town, and its artillery shelled several towns and sites in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army, which strengthened its deployment in the south following the ceasefire agreement, announced that the Israeli army had violated the agreement several times on November 27 and 28, by targeting Lebanese territory with various weapons, and that the army command is following up on these violations in coordination with the relevant authorities.