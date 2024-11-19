US Envoy expresses optimism in talks to end Israel-Lebanon war

Shafaq News/ US envoy Amos Hochstein said, on Tuesday, that discussions with Lebanon’s parliamentary speaker, Nabih Berri, had been "very constructive," expressing optimism about ending the war.

"There is a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end," Hochstein told reporters after meeting Berri, who represents the Lebanese State and Hezbollah in the ongoing talks. "This is a moment of decision-making. I am here in Beirut to facilitate that decision, but ultimately, it is up to the parties to reach a conclusion. It is now within our grasp."

Hochstein, who will also meet with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, Joseph Aoun, arrived in Beirut earlier today to support efforts aimed at brokering a ceasefire.

Both the Lebanese government and Hezbollah have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire proposal submitted last week, with some modifications made to its terms. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled that military operations against Hezbollah would continue even if a ceasefire agreement is reached.