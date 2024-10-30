Senior US advisors to visit Israel for potential peace agreement to end Lebanon war

Shafaq News/ Two senior advisors to US President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, are set to visit Israel on Thursday to negotiate a potential agreement to end the ongoing war in Lebanon.

Israeli and US officials have indicated that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah could be reached within weeks, as reported by Reuters.

On Tuesday, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would hold a meeting later that day to discuss diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the hostilities in Lebanon. Citing two sources, Ravid shared that Netanyahu's meeting would involve key ministers and heads of military and intelligence agencies.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, Western sources have noted Hezbollah’s willingness to separate the Lebanon war from the Gaza situation. The report added that US envoy Amos Hochstein is leading these diplomatic efforts and plans to visit both Israel and Lebanon, with negotiations reportedly reaching an advanced stage toward a possible resolution.

It is noteworthy that Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Since October 8, 2023, Israeli aggression has resulted in the deaths of more than 2,420 people in Lebanon and displaced nearly 1.5 million.