Biden's envoy arrives in Beirut to resume Israel-Lebanon ceasefire talks

Shafaq News/ US Envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Monday as part of efforts to mediate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Hochstein is scheduled to travel to Israel on Wednesday to continue the negotiations.

Lebanese officials have submitted a written response to a US-proposed ceasefire framework after Hezbollah conveyed its feedback on the draft to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. According to Lebanese sources, Hezbollah has signaled openness to the proposal.

The draft framework reportedly includes commitments by both Israel and Lebanon to adhere to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates the Lebanese Army as the sole armed force in southern Lebanon, supported by UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL).

Key Provisions of the Proposal

the US plan calls for:

- A prohibition on rearming “unofficial” armed groups in Lebanon.

- Lebanese government oversight of all arms production and imports.

- Enhanced powers for Lebanese security forces to monitor border arms trafficking and dismantle unrecognized arms-producing facilities.

- The removal of any armed infrastructure violating the agreement's terms.

The proposal also includes a phased timeline, requiring:

- Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon within seven days of signing the deal, with the Lebanese Army assuming control under international supervision.

- Disarmament of armed groups south of the Litani River within 60 days.

Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that over 3,510 were killed by Israel since clashes began in October 2023, with the majority of deaths occurring since late September.

Despite the potential for an agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday that Israel would continue operations against Hezbollah "to prevent the group from rearming."