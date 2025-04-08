Kurdistan, India forge trade center link

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Trade and Industry Minister Kamal Muslim met, on Tuesday, with Indian Consul General Madan Gopal to advance economic cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and India.

According to the ministry’s statement, the meeting, attended by senior ministry officials and a delegation representing 14 major Indian companies, focused on investment prospects and industrial development.

Both sides agreed to establish a joint trade center linking Erbil and New Delhi to “strengthen commercial ties” and pave the way for the opening of an official Indian commercial office in the Region.

Muslim reiterated Kurdistan’s commitment to “expanding trade partnerships,” emphasizing the ministry’s ongoing support for foreign investors and business representatives. He also confirmed the Indian-Kurdistani Trade Center will be formally inaugurated in Erbil on Wednesday.