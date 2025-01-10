Erbil Governor discusses trade cooperation with Turkish delegation

Shafaq News/ Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw held a meeting on Friday with a high-level Turkish trade delegation to explore strategies for strengthening economic and industrial ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the meeting, held at the governorate headquarters, included the President of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gaylan Haji Saeed, and a delegation from the Eastern Anatolia Exporters’ Association (DAIB) led by its chairman, Adham Tanriver, along with Turkish trade consuls based in Erbil.

The meeting focused on fostering collaboration between the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Eastern Anatolia Exporters’ Association. Both sides emphasized the need to address economic challenges through joint initiatives, while exploring opportunities to enhance trade activities, boost industrial development, and attract investment.

Discussions extended to strategies for revitalizing trade and industrial activities, ensuring the supply of high-quality goods to Kurdistan Region markets, and promoting projects in trade and industrial sectors.

Governor Khoshnaw underscored the strong trade relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, reaffirming the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) dedication to advancing trade, tourism, and industrial cooperation.

“The Region’s doors are always open to any trade, industrial, tourism, or agricultural project,” Khoshnaw stated, adding that the governorate is ready to provide support within the framework of existing laws and regulations.

In a related development, the President of the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shukri Jamil, revealed that another Turkish trade delegation representing the Eastern and Central Anatolia Exporters’ Association and the International Transport Organization (UN-D) visited Duhok earlier in the week.

Their discussions aimed at further enhancing trade and industrial collaboration between Iraq and Turkiye.

The trade exchange volume between Iraq and Turkiye reached approximately $13 billion in 2024, with projections for continued growth in 2025.