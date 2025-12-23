Dollar prices edge up in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar increased against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates jumped with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 142,900 dinars on Monday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,750 IQD and 142,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,000.