Iraq leads Arab nations in 2025 Turkish tourism influx

Shafaq News- Ankara/ Baghdad

More than one million Iraqi tourists visited Turkiye in 2025, marking a 6.44% rise from the previous year, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, Iraq retained its position as the top Arab country sending visitors to Istanbul, a spot it has held since 2023. In total, 1,031,257 Iraqis traveled to Turkiye last year, surpassing Saudi Arabia with 921,000 visitors, Algeria with 343,000, and Jordan with 281,000.

The lead remained consistent throughout the year, with December alone attracting 74,007 Iraqis. The ministry attributed the sustained interest to Turkiye’s proximity, easier travel measures, and deep cultural connections that make it a preferred destination for Iraqi travelers.

Tourism generated $65.23 billion for Turkiye in 2025, a 6.8% increase from 2024. The fourth quarter experienced nearly a 10% boost, with revenues rising 9.9% to $15.15 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.