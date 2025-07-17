+77,000 Iraqi tourists visit Turkiye in May

Shafaq News - Ankara

Iraq ranked second among Arab countries in tourist arrivals to Turkiye in May 2025, according to figures released by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The data showed that a total of 77,164 Iraqi tourists visited Turkiye during the month, placing Iraq behind only Saudi Arabia. Algeria followed in third with 24,381 arrivals, while Jordan recorded 20,329.

Morocco came fifth with 19,000 visitors, ahead of Lebanon with 17,000, Egypt with 16,000, Kuwait with 14,000, and Libya with 12,000.

Iraq had regularly topped the list of Arab tourist arrivals to Turkiye in recent years, before moving to second place in May.